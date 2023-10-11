The Senate Committee on Special Duties, on Wednesday, declared that move to transfer supervision of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) to the Presidency would not stop the National Assembly from doing its statutory oversight over the agency.

Senate Committee on Special Duty, Senator Kaka Shehu made the clarification during the inaugural meeting of his team.

Checks revealed that the Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend NSIPA Act 2023 to transfer the agency presently under the supervision of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the Presidency for direct supervision by the President.

Senator Kaka maintained that moving the agency to the Presidency would not shield it from the prying eyes of the lawmakers as he noted that even the Presidency is subject to National Assembly oversight.

He said: ” If you look at Order 96 of the Senate Rule, the jurisdiction of the Senate Special Duties Committees is clearly stated there, and the first is to oversight the Office of the President and the Presidency.

“So transferring the agency to the Office of the President is still under the purview of the Special Duties. We will oversight the agency even if it is domiciled in the Villa.

“We are going to carry out our oversight function thoroughly along with similar committees from the House of Representatives.

“We will not leave any stone on tune. We will ensure that the change mantra of the president is achieved”.

On the suspension of the N-power programme which has rendered many Nigerians jobless, Shehu said: “We are yet to receive a report on the suspension of the N-power.

“If there is need for investigation, we will do it. Order 96 (55) stated clearly that the first place of oversight is the president and others.

“Bringing the social investment Senate clears air on putting NSIPA under Tinubu’s supervision