Senate cannot stop the ongoing demolition of offices belonging to agencies doing aviation activities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, the federal government has insisted.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this position known on Wednesday while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His remark followed a motion by the Senate directing the government to halt the demolition to allow the Senate committee on aviation, chaired by Senator Biodun Olujimi, to intervene.

Olujimi had drawn the attention of the upper legislative chamber to the warning strike threatened by the Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and National Association of Aircrafts Pilots and Engineers.

But responding to a question on the matter, Sirika maintained that the Senate resolution is merely advisory and cannot stop the government from doing its work.

More details to come later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE