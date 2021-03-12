Senate assures NITDA of expeditious passage of amendment to 2007 Act

The Senate has assured the National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA), of expeditious consideration of whatever amendments to the 2007 Act setting up the agency.

Senator representing Osun Central and Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru, gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa in the latter Abuja office.

Senator Basiru said the Senate was willing to provide the required legislations that will fast track the digitalization process of the nation’s economy.

” The Senate, in particular, is basically impressed with the progress this agency is making in getting Nigeria fully on board as far as the digital economy is concerned.

“This, to the Senate, is a welcome development at this time of diversification process from a mono-product economy to multi-sectoral one.

“We shall be happy if the required technology is made available in enhancing productivity in the Agricultural sector because no society can really be secured without food sufficiency for its populace.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mallam Inuwa declared that data, not oil, drive today global economy.

He urged relevant government authority to key into the agenda of NITDA to achieve the agenda of a technology-driven economy.

He further disclosed that a Centre for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence has been created by the agency just as he revealed that over 20,000 young Nigerians across the states , are being targeted for capacity building in the area of technology.

” Economy in the world is going or has gone digital, which is presently valued at $11trillion.

” But out of 616 digital cum data-driven firms running the digital economy, while 256 are based in the United States of America, 204 in China, 26 in the United Kingdom, 21 in India, 12 in Germany etc, only two each, are in South Africa and Nigeria.

” This to NITDA, is not good, going by population and potentials the country is blessed with.”

