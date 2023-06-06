The Senate on Tuesday approved a request of President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 special advisers.

Tinubu’s request was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

In the request to the Senate, the President did not list who the 20 Special advisers are.

But after the president’s letter was read, the upper legislative chamber gave speedy approval of the request.

Commenting on the request, Lawan said it is of “utmost urgency” that the president has his team to work with.

“Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,” the senate president said.

The development came days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff, and George Akume, former minister of special duties, as his secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

