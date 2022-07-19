Senate adjourns plenary over PDP lawmaker’s demise

The Senate announced a suspension of legislative businesses on Tuesday in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, who died recently.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice at plenary.

The lawmaker, Ise-Idehen, a 52-year-old member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), until his death represented the Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo State at the House of Representatives and had won his party’s ticket to seek re-election in the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, also confirmed the death while Senate is expected to resume legislative session on Wednesday.