Senate adjourns plenary over PDP lawmaker’s demise

​• Senator Ndume loses father

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The Senate announced a suspension of legislative businesses on Tuesday in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, who died recently.
The motion for adjournment was moved by the Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice at plenary.
The lawmaker, Ise-Idehen, a 52-year-old member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), until his death represented the Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo State at the House of Representatives and had won his party’s ticket to seek re-election in the 2023 general elections.
Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, also confirmed the death while Senate is expected to resume legislative session on Wednesday.
In a related development, Senator representing Borno South and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Tuesday issued a formal announcement of the death of his father, Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume whom he described as an accomplished community leader.
According to the senator, the deceased would be buried on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
“This is to regrettably announce the death of Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. He died this morning in Maiduguri.
“May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and comfort his family for this irreplaceable loss.
“The funeral prayer for the repose of the soul of late Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of senator Mohammed Ali Ndume is scheduled to take place today by 4 pm at Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume residence, Damboa road near NTA Maiduguri office.”

