Sen Orji, Kalu, Abia PDP mourn Ogbulafor’s death

Abians have started to convey their sympathy to the family of the late former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor in faraway Canada.

Aged 73, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, was said to have died early Friday morning peacefully.

In his condolence message, the former governor of Abia State and the Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji expressed his sadness over the transition of Ogbulafor.

Commiserating with the government and people of Abia State, Sen. Orji in a press release signed by Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, his Chief Liaison Officer said “Chief Sir Vincent Ogbulafor contributed immensely to the growth of our party and towards the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Having served in various capacities in Nigeria politics, he provided quality leadership that assisted in holding our party (PDP) together at the national level.

“My constituency, Abia and Nigeria will miss his political advice.

“I, therefore, wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Ogbulafor family of Olokoro in Umuahia South, Abia, Nigeria and the entire PDP family and pray for the eternal repose of his soul.

Also in his condolence message, the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu expressed his sadness over the death of the Olokoro in Umuahia South-born politician.

Sen. Kalu, while commiserating with the government and people of Abia state, stressed that the late politician contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, having served in various capacities in the Nigerian political space.

The former governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Ogbulafor family, noting that the deceased “was a notable political figure in the country” and prayed for eternal rest for the late politician.

According to him, “I received with pains the news of the demise of former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

“Having held various positions in the public sector, the deceased played notable roles in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ogbulafor family at this sorrowful moment.

“It is my prayer that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and repose the soul of the late politician” and called on the Ogbulafor family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.





In their condolence message signed by Hon. Elder Abraham Amah, the party’s Vice Chairman/Acting Publicity Secretary, the party said “Prince Vincent Eze Ogbulafor until his death was a member of the highly-regarded Abia PDP Council of Elders and was recently appointed as a member of the Abia PDP 2023 Election Advisory Council which was inaugurated yesterday by the State Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

“A consummate politician of high repute, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, a scion of the royal family of Eze J. J. Ogbulafor family of Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State served Abia State and the PDP in different capacities.

“Prince Ogbulafor was a strong member of the PDP and was always in touch with the leadership of the party at both the national and state levels where he offered invaluable advice to strengthen the fabrics that hold the party and Nigeria together.

“He will be greatly missed by the Abia PDP even as we pray to the Almighty God to receive his gentle soul in His bosom and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”