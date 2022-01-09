Sen Orji assures constituents of continued projects until he leaves office

The Senator representing Abia Central senatorial district, Senator Theodore Orji, has reaffirmed his continuous determination in providing conducive health care and environment for effective teaching and learning to the people of his Constituency.

Senator Orji stated this after the Commissioning of six classroom blocks he built at Amapu Ntigha Community Primary School in Isialangwa North LGA and at Community Primary School, Nchara Oloko in Ikwuano LGA, and the inspection of 3 primary classroom blocks at Eziama/Mgbaja Community Primary School, Ossah Ibeku.

Others include the inspection of the primary health care attracted by him in Ukome Umuahia North LGA and another at Umuariaga in Ikwuano LGA.

Sen. Orji noted that leadership is evident when infrastructures that affect the people positively are provided for efficient utilization.

At Ukome, the state chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, assured Sen Orji of the assistance of NMA in running the health centre.

At Amapu Ntigha Community Primary School, the member representing Isialangwa North State constituency Hon. Ginger Onwusibe commended Sen. Orji for his numerous projects aimed at touching the lives of the people

Also speaking, the chairman of Isialangwa North elder, Chinwendu Ochulor, the traditional ruler of Amapu Ntigha Auto Community Eze B.O Asonye, the PDP Chairman Isialangwa North Elder Sam Esindu lauded senator Orji for his love and support for Isialangwa North.

Speaking during the inspection of Umuariaga PHC, the chairman, Oboro Council of Traditional Rulers, King Larry Ogbonna expressed his happiness over the PHC, stating that the Senator has confirmed his usual habit of fulfilling his electoral promises, while the host community traditional ruler, Eze Christopher Ejirika described the project as “wonderful” and expressed his lack of words in thanking the Senator.

According to Eze Hart Agunegbe of Etoruo Nchara, “Sen Orji has done what no other has done for our community” and “has kept to his campaign promise.”

