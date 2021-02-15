Sell fake COVID-19 vaccine, go to jail for three years ― Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the law criminalizing the sales of fake coronavirus vaccines in the state for three years imprisonment.

The House resolved that this law be part of the amended Coronavirus Pandemic Bill 2020 at the plenary session held yesterday at the Chambers.

Therefore, The Speaker of the House, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafekan, to send the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

Recall that, on the 8th of February, the House called for the amendment of the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Bill in order to reflect the regulation of the administration of the vaccines in the state.

Moving the motion at the plenary session, The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon Hakeem Sokunle said that there are different vaccines for the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic without ascertaining their genuineness before its usage.

Sokunle explained that it is high time the House called for the regulation of the vaccines in the state in order to avert future health damages.

Sokunle, therefore, urged the house to recall the coronavirus bill earlier passed to reflect the regulation of the administration of the vaccines.

“There is a need for us to amend the coronavirus bill that we earlier passed to regulate vaccines for coronavirus pandemic in the state as people have started buying different vaccines for the purpose.

“We need to regulate the administration of the vaccines in order to avert futuristic health challenges that may occur as a result of these vaccines.”

In his contribution, Hon Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa Constituency 2) stated that there is a general knowledge that the only solution to the pandemic is the vaccine and as a result, everyone is bringing different vaccines into the state.

Yishawu noted that there should be a regulation because there are conditions that must be observed to preserve these vaccines.

“We all know that the pandemic has got the entire world and the solution to the ravaging effect of this is the vaccine.

“Everyone is bringing in the Vaccine now. But, it has to be regulated and controlled. This vaccine has conditions that must be observed for preservation.

“It is very important because this virus is bringing different variants. In Nigeria, there has to be a control. I would suggest that we recall that bill to ensure that the administration of the vaccine is brought in.” Yishawu said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sell fake COVID-19 vaccine, go to jail for three years ― Lagos Assembly

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…Sell fake COVID-19 vaccine, go to jail for three years ― Lagos Assembly