Selfish interest may kill PDP, party can’t win in 2027 —Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said that selfish interests may destroy the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and eventually cause the party to lose the 2027 elections.

The minister disclosed this during his routine live parley in Abuja on Monday.

Wike said, “Leadership is key. If you don’t show the right leadership, you will suffer for it—and this is what I have been saying.

“When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving from the PDP to the APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu—that was the crime.

“But the Chairman of the BoT, who is the conscience of the party, adopted Otti for a second term. Why are people not commenting on that? The Chairman of the PDP BoT adopted Alex Otti, a governor under the Labour Party, for a second term.

“No opposition party allows impunity, only the ruling party does. An opposition party should organise itself to take over the reins of government.

“How many efforts have they made? How many people have they wooed? Rather, they are after Wike. They have abandoned what they are supposed to do. The only crime is that Wike is a minister under an APC government.

“I’m the only former governor who did not support the presidential candidate but ensured that the PDP won 100 percent in the governorship, State Assembly, and National Assembly elections.

“Let any sitting or former governor come out and say that happened in their state.

“If the PDP doesn’t take caution, watch what will happen selfish interests can destroy an organization. You haven’t even won an election, yet you’re excluding people.

“You want to play the same game you played in 2023? It will backfire. I have told people that this so-called smartness will not help you. Wike is telling you now to stop this smartness.”

Wike also gave insight into a recent parley with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, saying the latter visited him alongside two governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He confirmed the visit, stating that it was in response to President Bola Tinubu’s repeated calls for peace in Rivers State.

Speaking during the media parley in Abuja, Wike while withholding full details said he bluntly told the suspended governor that he lacked the capacity to make peace.

He said, “Yes, he came with two governors—unfortunately, they are APC governors. I won’t pursue him. He said he wants peace, and I also want peace. The President has called for peace several times, and I can’t just sit back and say no.

“I told him, ‘I don’t think you really have the capacity to make this peace.’”

According to the minister, Fubara cannot genuinely sue for peace while his associates go on television to abuse others.

“This is a self-inflicted injury; he doesn’t need it. When it started, I called him and said, ‘This thing is not good for you. God has given it to you—why not humbly handle it and not let people push you?’”

He added that the suspended governor, beyond meeting him, must also engage other stakeholders—including the State Assembly, the party, and other leaders—if peace is to be achieved.

Wike dismissed claims that the crisis is rooted in internal party issues, insisting that the PDP remains stable in Rivers State.

“We don’t have a problem with the PDP in my state. Government is not the party, but government can work with the party,” he said.

