Self-reliance: PalmPay empowers 1,500 women, youths in Kano

The PalmPay Head of Marketing, Nigeria, Mr Hanson Olorunfemi, has said that no fewer than 1,500 women traders have benefited from the first batch of the PalmPay Pass the Baton empowerment initiative, targeted at women and youths in Kano State.

Mr Olorunfemi made this known during the empowerment and financial literacy launch at the Sabon Gari Market.

“We want women to have access to financial services, healthcare through insurance, and training that can improve their lives. Our message to women in Kano and Kaduna is clear: PalmPay is here for you,” he stated.

According to him, “The women were lecture on financial literacy, given free one month insurance, POS machine, free ATM cards, umbrellas and power banks to boost their businesses.”

The initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), aimed at bridging financial gaps and supporting underserved communities.

He said, “We’re here in Kano today to empower 1,500 women with financial literacy, open free bank accounts, issue ATM cards at no cost, and provide one-month free insurance.”

“The company currently boast of over 35 million users and 1.2 million registered businesses on its platform, offering services such as free and unlimited transfers, savings option among others,” he said.

He, however, added that, “As one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing financial technology company in Nigeria, it has targeted to empower 1500 women in Kano and another 1500 in Kaduna.”

Speaking at the occasion, the representative of the Chairman of Fagge Local Government Area of the state, Alh Abdulaziz Danjuma, urged the company to take the programme to other parts of the state, noting that the state is larger and there is a need for more people to be empowered.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries at the event expressed gratitude to the company for the empowerment initiatives, noting that it would boost their business activities.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Hassana Ibrahim, commended the fintech firm for supporting women in tough economic times. “Empowering women in a country like ours, where hardship is real, shows PalmPay’s genuine concern for Nigeria’s future,” she said.

