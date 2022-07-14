Self-confidence or narcissistic personality disorder?

Your Mental Health
By Tribune Online
Self-confidence or narcissistic personality disorder?, ASUU strike and our emotional wellbeing, Why do young people turn to drug abuse?, Emotional challenges of single parenthood, Dementia: Mental health needs of the elderly, seeing a mental health professional, The emotional turmoil of loved ones after a suicide, Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, caring for the elderly with dementia, The epidemic of loneliness, Maternal Mental Health Day: May 4, Emotional impact of intimate partner violence, Making sense of intimate partner violence, World Health Day: Our planet, Fear, anxiety and phobias, Is mental illness a spiritual problem?, Clarifying misconceptions about mental disorders (1) , Single parenthood and its emotional difficulties, Should we decriminalise suicidal attempts , Random Acts of Kindness Day, Why do young people turn to drug abuse? (II), Psychological trauma of kidnapping, Pioneering role of Lagos State, Olu Jacobs, dementia and caregiving burden, Entering the New Year with emotional intelligence, Transiting into 2022, Human relationships and emotional wellbeing, Bullying and aggressive behaviours in children, Children in the eye of the storm, persons with mental illness, Menopause and the emotional wellbeing of women, mental health in the workplace, Why you should be nice to people, Care-giving burden for persons with mental health problems, Ending police brutality protests , Mental health needs of the elderly, October 10 World Mental Health Day: Mental health in an unequal world, How should we deal with negative emotions?, Attempted suicide and Nigeria’s laws, Adoption and your emotional wellbeing (Part I), Myths about suicide, Adolescent suicide and suicide prevention, Adoption and your emotional well-being, aged parent suffers from dementia, Naomi Osaka and the challenges of mental health, How can we promote emotional wellbeing Dementia, drugs, illness Intimate Partner Violence, with autism, of ignorance, anxiety and phobias, COVID-19, pressure on children, Resilience, SUPPORTING NURSES, emotional, new year, Your Mental health, Jibril Abdulmalik , sunflower, probation notice, emotional wellbeing, husband, lost job, helping hand, children and adolescents, young persons, Phone, smart phone, psychological distress, class teacher, emotional consequences, depressed, Suicide Prevention, mental health awareness, sleep, sexual, emotional trauma, ED Agnes, Dyslexia, stress, Autism, mental health problems, partner violence, parents, sickle cell, psychosocial disability, mental illness, mental health, bisola, infertility, family, mental health professional, mental health, police brutality, emotional, lootings, ASUU strike, child disability, dementia, mental health, 2021, single parenthood, love letter, mental health in work place, Homeless ‘mad men’, Lamidi, emotional well-being, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, (Mental) health is wealth, World Autism Day, Psychological trauma of kidnapping, mental health challenges, Erectile dysfunction and emotional well-being, International Boys Day, International Boys Day, Can mental illness be treated in hospitals?

Adewale has always been very charismatic and a smooth talker since his secondary school days. He was a charmer and appeared very self-confident. Thus, several classmates often flocked around him. He had an opinion about everything and believed he was a genius. Even though his academic grades didn’t quite tally with his impression of his own brilliance, nothing could ever shake his belief in his supreme brilliance. He explained it away as the teachers being envious of his profound explanations which were deeper than their stupid brains could fathom.

Over time, he developed a strong and cult-like following of devoted friends who waited on his every word and statement and believed them all. They were ensnared by his constant smile, and self-assured manner and the fact that nothing appeared to shake his confidence. Adewale basked in their adulation of him and would turn bitterly against anyone who dared to question his authority or decisions. A few of them though, saw through him and the nasty streak in his character. He became very manipulative and vindictive, whenever he lost a game or an argument and he would fly into a rage. Apologizing and saying sorry was not in his DNA. He could never be wrong so why would he apologize? What was that?

By the time he graduated from the University and started working in a big corporation, he was set in his ways, and was convinced that the world didn’t half appreciate his brilliance. He tolerated those who praised him and had no time for idiots who failed to acknowledge and bow to his superior intelligence. He was very condescending and brutal to those below him in the pecking order at work or in any sphere of social interaction. Except of course, if they praised him regularly, in which case he could tolerate them. And intermittently he would also hand out some praise by telling them they were not bad at all. In his perception, that was high praise indeed.

His colleagues and several ex-girlfriends have found him to be very abrasive and needy of praise, failing which he would turn nasty and be very devious in his attempt to always have the last laugh. His understanding of teamwork was where everyone else on the team recognized him as the leader and agreed with his brilliant ideas. Anything else, and they were simply envious of him.

 

Historical origins of narcissism

Greek mythology described a story involving Narcissus, a handsome young man who rejected the advances of a young lady called Echo. She was devastated by the heartbreak and suffered in isolation for the rest of her days. The goddess of revenge, Nemesis, punished Narcissus by causing him to fall in love with his own reflection in a pool of water. He then suffered for the rest of his life until his death, while trying to get the reflection of himself to reciprocate the love.

Thus, Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) describes a type of personality disorder in which there is an exaggerated and inflated sense of self-importance, and a desire to be seen as always being right, and to be admired. But underneath this façade is usually a fragile self-esteem, and they don’t take kindly to criticisms. Thus, their interpersonal relationships are fraught with problems around social interactions such as romantic relationships/marriages, school life, work, and in the community.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

They may be very manipulative in trying to have their way and may even pretend for long spells. But sustained and close interactions will almost always result in the mask falling off, and their true character being laid bare. Which then results in acrimonious separation or abusive behaviours.

 

Signs and symptoms of NPD

  • Grandiosity and self-importance, always right.
  • Persistent fantasies of success, power, attractiveness, intellectual superiority or ideal love
  • Sense of superiority and being unique
  • Wish to be admired
  • Strong sense of entitlement
  • Manipulates and exploits others
  • Lack of empathy
  • Believes others are envious of him/her
  • Arrogant and contemptuous attitudes and behaviours

 

Caveat: Most people will exhibit one or two of these traits at some point, but that does not mean every such person is a narcissistic person. They need to have a cluster of most of these symptoms occurring together for a long time as an established part of their identity/personality. In addition, the patterns of behavior must be distressing to them or to significant others in their relationships at work, home or within the community. Formal diagnosis requires a comprehensive psychological assessment by a mental health professional.

 


What if am narcissistic or know soweone who is?

Personality cannot be changed but can be ameliorated by therapy. Long term therapy sessions work well for persons who are motivated and understand how it is negatively impacting their relationships. Unfortunately, most of them are likely to be dismissive and insist they are just fine and do not need therapy.

You might also like
Your Mental Health

ASUU strike and our emotional wellbeing

Your Mental Health

Why do young people turn to drug abuse?

Your Mental Health

Emotional challenges of single parenthood

Your Mental Health

Dementia: Mental health needs of the elderly

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More