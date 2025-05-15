Self-care is foundation for health, wellness — NSIB DG

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Captain Alex Badeh Jr, has described self-care as the foundation for health and wellness and urged staffers of the organisation to take control of their overall wellness.

Badeh, who spoke at a one-day health awareness programme for staff of the NSIB by Abuja D’Bio Wellness and Selfcare in conjunction with Lusong QSE Ltd, said the welfare of all staff is important and therefore the commitment of the management of the Bureau to prioritise staff wellbeing.

The DG, who was represented by the bureau’s General Manager of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Maryam Shekoni, stated the training was to equip NSIB staff with essential skills and knowledge on self-care, mental health and the contribution of a healthy diet to general wellbeing.

Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, the convener of the D’Bio Wellness and Care Summit, stated that mental disorders start from simple complaints such as poor sleep, poor appetite, crawling sensations, suspiciousness, and undue irritability to full-blown psychotic symptoms causing impaired functioning, psychosocial disabilities, and other significant distress or impairment in functioning.

Eimunjeze said workplace-induced mental disorders can be prevented through organisational interventions that reshape working conditions, cultures and relationships.

According to her, these interventions include managing excessive workloads, role clarity, communication, job insecurity, and recognition or reward for excellence.

“We are delighted to partner with NSIB to promote a culture of wellness and self-care within the organisation,” said Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze.

Dr Olajumoke Koyejo, a consultant psychiatrist, in her presentation on self-care, highlighted the importance of embracing the 7 pillars of self-care, which include knowledge and health literacy, mental wellbeing, physical activities, healthy eating, risk avoidance, good hygiene and rational use of products and services.

Koyejo declared that embracing self-care can have a positive impact on health and urged them to be intentional, and consistent and set goals to ensure they benefit from its benefits.

The programme, which featured presentations by facilitators on mental health, nutrition and self-care, had participants who were drawn from different units of the Bureau in Abuja.

