Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tie the knot in US

American actress and singer, Selena Gomez, has married her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Southern California, United States.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a slideshow of pictures and videos on Instagram from Saturday’s ceremony, showing Gomez, 33, in a wedding dress and Blanco — real name Benjamin Joseph Levin — in a tuxedo, with the couple seen in a variety of affectionate poses.

The post was captioned “9.27.25” between two white emoji hearts, with Blanco responding: “my wife in real life.”

According to Vogue Magazine, the ceremony took place at Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Among the 170 guests were US pop superstar and Gomez’s longtime best friend Taylor Swift, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, socialite Paris Hilton, and “Only Murders” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Vogue also reported that the couple wore wedding outfits designed by Ralph Lauren.

The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023 and became engaged a year later, Vogue added.

Blanco, 37, has produced some of Gomez’s biggest chart hits, including her 2015 singles “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness.” The pair also released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, in March.

(AFP)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE