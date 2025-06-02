Seinye Lulu-Briggs gifts landmark 5,000-seater auditorium to Baptist college of theology, Obinze

A rare fusion of royal honour, spiritual devotion, and philanthropic excellence unfolded in Obinze, Imo State, as Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moni Pulo Limited was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ezi Enyi 1 of Umuanunu meaning “A True Friend of Umuanunu.”

The conferment, bestowed by His Royal Highness Eze Geoffrey Ejimogu, JP, Anunu I of Umuanunu Autonomous Community, was in recognition of her exceptional contributions to nation-building, faith-based service, and her monumental donation of a 5,000-seater ultra-modern auditorium to the Baptist College of Theology, Obinze.

The royal rites commenced at the palace with traditional blessings, including the symbolic presentation of kola nuts.

In a solemn moment, the monarch extolled Dr. Lulu-Briggs as “a woman of immense substance whose works speak volumes across Nigeria,” describing her philanthropy as “transformative and deeply rooted in spiritual obedience.”

In her response, Dr. Lulu-Briggs, who is also the Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, expressed profound gratitude, calling the title “a gift of friendship forged in faith.”

She noted that her donation to the college was an act of obedience to divine instruction and an affirmation of her family’s generational commitment to Christian service.

“This honour humbles me,” she said. “It reminds me that true friendship is not declared, it is lived in service, in sacrifice, and in shared values.”

The event was attended by dignitaries from across Nigeria’s faith, political, and traditional institutions, including the former Secretary to the Government of Imo State and federal lawmaker, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, who described the auditorium project as a bridge of brotherhood between Imo and Rivers States.

Following the palace ceremony, the focus shifted to the Baptist College of Theology, Obinze, where the state-of-the-art auditorium, now named the Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs Auditorium, was commissioned.

The ceremony coincided with the College’s 55th Convocation Ceremony and Fellowship Awards, where Dr. Lulu-Briggs also served as Guest Speaker

Received at the lush campus grounds with a guard of honour by the Royal Ambassadors and greeted by jubilant students and faculty, Dr. Lulu-Briggs was praised by the college’s Chairman, Board of Governors, Dr. Dawari George, as “a woman who sees a need and meets it with speed, clarity, and grace.”

The new facility includes lecture halls, conference rooms, media suites, administrative offices, and inclusive amenities, positioning it as one of the largest privately donated theological education centres in Nigeria.

Commissioning the auditorium, Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, while commending Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, said in the Baptist Church’s 175-year history nobody has made a contribution like hers. He prayed that the space would serve “not just as a building, but as an altar of revival, scholarship, and missionary preparation.”

In her keynote lecture titled “Faith, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation: The Role of Theological Education for Enterprise Development in an Emerging Economy,” Dr. Lulu-Briggs offered a stirring challenge to the graduating class and church leaders. She emphasized that theological education must extend beyond the pulpit to the marketplace, boardroom, and innovation hubs.

“Faith must fuel enterprise, and enterprise must reflect the Kingdom,” she declared. “The shoemaker who honours God is the one who makes good shoes not the one who stamps crosses on them.”

Drawing inspiration from biblical leaders like Joseph, Nehemiah, and Daniel, she underscored the power of purpose-led business, citing her founding of La Sien Bottling Company as a response to God’s call to serve through enterprise.

“Business is ministry,” she affirmed, “when done in obedience to God and service to humanity.”

Among notable attendees were Dr. Elijah Brown, General Secretary of the Baptist World Alliance; Rev. Elias Apetogbo of the All-Africa Baptist Fellowship; and senior Baptist Convention leaders including Prof. John Eyinnaya and Deacon Biodun Oloyede.

The highpoint of the event was the handing over of the keys to the auditorium to Rev. Dr. Akanji by Dr. Lulu-Briggs, who described the gesture as “a gift to God and a seed for the future of faith-based leadership in Africa.”