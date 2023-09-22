The former deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship poll in Ekiti state, Ladi Owolabi, has dumped the party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Owolabi, who was the running mate to former governor Chief Segun Oni during the June 18, 2022, election in the state, defected to the APC in his Ado-Ekiti ward three in the state capital on Thursday and was received by the ward chairman, Ojo Adeyanju and other party members.

However, Owolabi, who expressed delight at being back in the fold of the APC, said he had been a firm believer in progressive politics as championed by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





According to him, he had remained a member of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju(SWAGA) before, during, and after the June 18 governorship election last year, reiterating his stand of being an APC faithful even when he served as running mate to Chief Segun Oni.

He explained that he was only on a journey in the SDP to correct some alleged anomalies in the system in the past, adding that the governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has changed the political narratives in the state since he was elected.

He described the governor’s leadership qualities of bringing people together regardless of their differences as unprecedented, adding that his policies and programmes were positively impacting in the lives of the citizens.

Owolabi said, ” If some of you know my itinerary in politics, you will not even conclude that I left APC in the first place. I am a member of SWAGA, and I think you all know what the group stands for.

” Even during the last governorship election, it was a very serious battle, and at the same time, I remain a committed SWAGA member. So, I have been at home in APC.

” I have said it, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has been doing well, and he was the one who made me think faster in returning to the APC fully. When there is a reaction, and a catalyst comes in, the governor is the catalyst in my coming back to the party.”

While assuring the party members of his commitment and dedication to the success of APC, he promised to join other stakeholders in supporting the president in implementing his renewed hope agenda for the country.

Speaking, the ward chairman, Ojo Adeyanju, expressed optimism that Owolabi’s return would add more value to the APC in the state, ” considering his antecedents and contributions to the progressive family in the country.”

