Segun Obe to host new gospel show, REJOICE!, on ‘Hallelujah’ channel

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste, Segun Obe, will host the premiere gospel live musical show, REJOICE!, on the Hallelujah pop-up channel this Easter.

The show will feature live musical performances by notable gospel artistes: Monique, Onos and Mike Abdul on Sunday, 28 March and Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey and Abdul on Easter Sunday.

The Hallelujah pop-up channel will open from Sunday, 28 March till Monday, 5 April and will be available to active subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on DStv channel 197, as well as active subscribers on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on GOtv channel 85.

The Hallelujah pop-up channel is a faith-based channel that will give customers a chance to experience church from home with a line-up of praise and worship sessions, sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and more from different denominational Christian groups across the country including RCCG (City of David), KICC, Daystar, Dunamis, House on the Rock, Salvation Ministries, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

