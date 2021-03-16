SEforALL launches Be Bold campaign today to drive ambitious action towards SDG7

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) today launches a new, year-long campaign called Be Bold to drive ambitious action towards Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7).

In an announcement by SEforALL, the United Nations organisation noted that with the High-level Dialogue on Energy and COP26 both happening this year, 2021 offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for progress on SDG7 – affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030.

SEforALL accoriding to an announcement on its website, noted that the Be Bold campaign is about giving everyone – governments, businesses, development and financial institutions, and everyday citizens – a set of actions to help realize affordable and clean energy for all.

The campaign kicks off today March 16, 2021 with a 24-hour digital launch. Be Bold videos from supporters of SDG7 from around the world will be streamed online throughout the day.

A special live event will kick off at 4 p.m. CET to introduce global audiences to the SEforALL Be Bold campaign and tell citizens how they can get involved in the coming months.

Sherry Kennedy, Director of Communications, will welcome these SDG7 voices during the launch: Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy; Mitzi Tan, Climate Activist; Be Bold video remarks from Francesco Starace, CEO and General Manager, Enel S.p.A., Chairman of SEforALL Administrative Board, among other speakers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…FG removes NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru to AIB, appoints new rector for NCAT

FG removes NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru to AIB, appoints new rector for NCAT