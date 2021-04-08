SeerBit partners Wix to boost e-Commerce in Africa

SeerBit has announced it is partnering with Wix, a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, to empower and scale e-Commerce businesses in Africa.

Speaking on the collaboration with Wix, Omoniyi Kolade, CEO, Centric Gateway stated, “In alignment with our vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored to bridging payment gaps, this cooperation will boost the payment services industry and increase customer satisfaction in Africa.

“This collaboration also allows SeerBit to be a frontline player in driving the growth of the e-commerce and online space in Africa. We are happy to do this in collaboration with Wix.”

Omoniyi also reiterated how both brands are united to make history in Africa. Also, he emphasized their commitment to cater to its valued merchants and to reinforce the brand’s mantra of “Payments simplified.”

He recommended new merchants to join the Wix platform in order to grow their businesses online in light of the ever-fast digitisation the world is experiencing, retelling that payments will be in local currencies, eliminating the bottlenecks of having to pay in foreign currencies.

This collaboration makes SeerBit a payment gateway for Wix on the African continent, processing payments in local currencies, and giving unfettered access to African businesses to build their unique online presence.

This integration will further empower the continent as Sub-Saharan Africa is on track to become one of the fastest-growing payment markets in the world.

Online payment in East and West Africa has an average annual increase of 17 per cent with a population of 919 million. With this integration to the Wix platform, Centric Gateway aims to capture 60 per cent of the online market in both regions.

SeerBit is a product of Centric Gateway, an innovative Pan-African tech solutions company enabling seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa.

Founded in 2011, Centric Gateway has serviced an array of clients, providing innovative solutions across different industries.

With a core focus on the Banking sector, Centric Gateway was the first Fintech firm that implemented an Open Banking initiative for a leading Nigerian Tier-1 Bank and continues to service several Banks across the African continent.

Today, Centric Gateway is a leading player with its flagship product SeerBit developing a financial ecosystem with omnichannel capabilities across the payments value chain.

The joint effort from SeerBit and Wix represents the continuous efforts in ensuring Africans get the best experience transacting online, one that is custom-made as if the brand originated in each country.

