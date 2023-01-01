See MFM’s Olukoya 30 prophecies for 2023
“2023 is a year of divine judgment against corrupt leaders and their collaborators”
Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya, has released 30 prophecies for the year 2022.
Olukoya, who tagged 2023 as the ‘Year of Death and Resurrection’, urged Nigerians during the Church’s annual crossover service, on Sunday, to be prayerful and vigilant following the prophetic outlook for the year.
Below are the 30 prophecies for 2023:
1. This is a year to wage a very serious war against procrastination.
2. Is a year when the flesh must be mortified to avoid trouble.
3. Is going to be a year of recovery and turnaround for many people.
4. Is a year when God will humble the proud.
6. Is a year where serious prayers against violent revolutions and overthrows are required.
7. Is a year we need to pray against strange attacks in the marine world.
8. Is a year we need to pray against the spirit of lack and famine.
9. A year of divine judgment against corrupt leaders and their collaborators.
10. God will break His silence this year to deal with evil and wickedness.
11. A lot of uncompleted destiny projects will be completed this year.
12. This is Psalm 23 year where those who rely on God will boast in their God.
13. Is a year believers should pray, break and dismantle embargo and evil monopoly.
14. A year of disgrace for fake, hypocritical, and powerless religion.
15. A year when God will dismantle mighty men who stand against the Lord.
16. The Lord will fight like a mighty terrible One to deliver His people.
17. Is a year when is extremely dangerous for the sheep to stray from the shepherd.
18. A year of judgment for those who convert the altar of prayer to dens of thieves.
19. A year of judgment for those who wickedly take innocent blood.
20. A year of Correction, Confrontation, and Change (the three Cs).
21. A year of joy for couples waiting for babies.
22. A year of regret for ritual killers.
23. A year of tragedy for youths who refuse to exhibit sexual control.
24. A year where testimonies will drive the next move of God.
25. Is a year to form the habit of seeking and receiving help from heaven.
26. This year is a Psalm 23 year for those standing for God.
27. A year where we must seriously pray that the mercy of God will push back the judgment set by the devil in this season.
28. A year we must pray against the miscarriage of God’s will in this season.
29. A year to key to the book of Isaiah.
30. A year of comfort and glory for those who are obedient to God.