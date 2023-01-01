See MFM’s Olukoya 30 prophecies for 2023

“2023 is a year of divine judgment against corrupt leaders and their collaborators”

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya, has released 30 prophecies for the year 2022.

Olukoya, who tagged 2023 as the ‘Year of Death and Resurrection’, urged Nigerians during the Church’s annual crossover service, on Sunday, to be prayerful and vigilant following the prophetic outlook for the year.

Below are the 30 prophecies for 2023:

1. This is a year to wage a very serious war against procrastination.

2. Is a year when the flesh must be mortified to avoid trouble.

3. Is going to be a year of recovery and turnaround for many people.

4. Is a year when God will humble the proud.

6. Is a year where serious prayers against violent revolutions and overthrows are required.

7. Is a year we need to pray against strange attacks in the marine world.





8. Is a year we need to pray against the spirit of lack and famine.

9. A year of divine judgment against corrupt leaders and their collaborators.

10. God will break His silence this year to deal with evil and wickedness.

11. A lot of uncompleted destiny projects will be completed this year.

12. This is Psalm 23 year where those who rely on God will boast in their God.

13. Is a year believers should pray, break and dismantle embargo and evil monopoly.