See INEC’s final list of Presidential, NASS candidates [Full List]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, released the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates of all the political parties contesting the 2023 general elections.

The election is scheduled to hold in two phases beginning with national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) on Saturday 25th February 2023 and State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly) on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Pursuant to the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on 26th February 2022, Tribune Online takes a rundown of the final list of candidates nominated by the 18 political parties for national elections covering one Presidential constituency, 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 Federal Constituencies.

The list contains 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 federal legislative positions while 18 candidates are vying for the presidential seat.

Click here for the updated list