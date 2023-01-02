The list features individuals from diverse sectors, including governance and leadership, entertainment, human rights and advocacy, education, business, etc.

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku missing in 2023 ‘100 Most Reputable Africans’

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, former President Goodluck Jonathan, right activist Aisha Yesufu, and 10 other Nigerians have been named among the 2023 “100 Most Reputable Africans.”

The list, released by Reputation Poll International (RPI), features individuals from diverse sectors, including governance and leadership, entertainment, human rights and advocacy, education, business, etc.

The selection criteria, according to the leading global reputation firm are Integrity, Visibility, and Impact.

Other prominent personalities featured on the list include Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed, South Africa’s Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon’s Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa.

A further check by Tribune Online reveals the leading presidential candidates in persons of Bola Tinubu (APC); Peter Obi (LP), and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) did not make the list.

Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa in alphabetical order;