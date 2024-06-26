About 1.8 billion adults faced an increased risk of heart attacks and diabetes in 2022 due to insufficient physical activity, according to a new study by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The study, published in The Lancet Global Health journal, analyzed physical activity levels across 197 countries and territories from 2000 to 2022.

It revealed a concerning rise in physical inactivity among adults, increasing by about five percent between 2010 and 2022.

Researchers warn that if this trend continues, inactivity levels could rise to 35 percent by 2030, making it unlikely to meet the global target to reduce physical inactivity by that year.

WHO recommends that adults engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

Lack of physical activity increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and cancers such as breast and colon cancer.

“These new findings highlight a missed opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease and to improve mental well-being through increased physical activity.

We must renew our commitment to increasing physical activity levels and prioritize bold actions, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this troubling trend,” said WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The highest rates of physical inactivity were observed in the high-income Asia Pacific region (48 percent) and South Asia (45 percent).

In other regions, inactivity ranged from 28 percent in high-income Western countries to 14 percent in Oceania.

Data also showed that physical inactivity is more common among women than men globally, with inactivity rates of 34 percent compared to 29 percent.

In some countries, the difference is as much as 20 percent. Additionally, people over 60 are less active than younger adults, highlighting the need to promote physical activity among older populations.

“Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases. We need innovative ways to motivate people to be more active, considering factors like age, environment, and cultural background.

Making physical activity accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all can significantly reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases and create a healthier, more productive population,” said Dr. Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO.

The study showed that nearly half of the world’s countries have made some progress over the past decade, with 22 countries likely to reach the global target of reducing inactivity by 15 percent by 2030 if current trends continue.

In light of these findings, WHO is urging countries to strengthen policies to promote physical activity through grassroots and community sports, active recreation, and transport options such as walking, cycling, and using public transport.

“Promoting physical activity requires a whole-of-society approach and creating environments that make it easier and safer for everyone to be more active in enjoyable ways to reap the many health benefits of regular physical activity,” said Dr. Fiona Bull, Head of the WHO Unit for Physical Activity.

“Collective efforts based on partnerships between governmental and non-governmental stakeholders and increased investments in innovative approaches will be needed to reach the least active people and to reduce inequalities in access to measures promoting and improving physical activity,” WHO stated.