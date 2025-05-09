SEDC boss urges Ohanaeze youth, others to have confidence in govt

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC), Mr Mark Okoye, has called on youths in the region to have confidence in the government and hold their elected representatives accountable.

Okoye made the call during a reception organised for him by youth organisations in Anambra on Friday.

Some of the youth groups present included the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Not Too Young to Run, the National Union of Anambra State Students, and various political support groups.

Okoye said that years of neglect and unmet expectations had fostered a sense of indifference among young people. However, he also noted that ignorance was a worrying factor in their lack of participation in governance.

The MD emphasised that Southeast youths must see themselves as bona fide components of the Nigerian political structure and assert their rights with boldness and full citizenship entitlement.

He described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as youth-friendly, highlighting the significant number of individuals under 40 leading federal ministries, departments, and agencies.

He urged young people to embrace federal government policies and programmes by taking advantage of opportunities such as the NELFUND loan for undergraduates, business support funds, and recruitment openings in the Army, Police, and other agencies.

According to him, “We are part of the Nigerian construct, and we must participate in governance. We must identify what’s ours and go for it. We have to find out if those leaders representing us are doing enough—we should hold them accountable.

Southeast has the lowest application rate for NELFUND; we are the lowest in applications for the Nigeria Police and Army. There are various federal government initiatives to support businesses, but we are not accessing them.

Youths have a great future in President Tinubu’s administration. Who would have believed that this job would have gone to a youth? Let us appreciate and support this government,” he said.

Okoye said that the Southeast owed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a debt of gratitude for establishing the SEDC within one year of his administration—whereas six military governments and five civilian presidents had failed to do so in 54 years.

He described the SEDC as a platform for infrastructure investment in the region, adding that the Commission would collaborate with the five governors of the Southeast to make the region Nigeria’s most preferred investment destination.

He stated that the vision was to develop the Southeast not only for its residents but for the entire country. He added that states would be developed according to their areas of comparative advantage.

He also stressed that the SEDC had robust programmes for young people and would engage youths across Southeast states, providing them with platforms for greater opportunities.

“The SEDC is focused and ready to work with governors and groups. Our development roadmap was approved two days after inauguration. We are working towards a prosperous Southeast, not just for Igbos but for the entire country.

We shall invest in mechanised farming, infrastructure that will open up industrial parks, create technology hubs in universities, and support our youths in taking part in the sports sector, which is a $700 billion economy.”

In his welcome address, Mr Tochukwu Obiadi, a youth leader, thanked President Tinubu for appointing Okoye as MD/CEO of the SEDC and pledged the commitment of Anambra youths to collaborate with the Commission in achieving its development objectives.

Mr Ken Okoli said that Okoye’s appointment signified that youths had taken centre stage in governance at the national level.

Okoli expressed confidence that youths were now key drivers of the Renewed Hope economic transformation agenda and that the SEDC, under Okoye’s leadership, would ensure that the Southeast played a more central role.

He affirmed that youth organisations were united and ready to work with the Commission.

Mr Chineme Oguegbe, Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises in Anambra, stated that Okoye was not just the Chairman of the SEDC but a role model for young people.

Oguegbe urged the Commission to introduce policies that promote youth development and empowerment in the region.

