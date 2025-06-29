Security votes: SERAP gives governors seven days to explain spending

In a bold move to address growing insecurity and rampant corruption, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to all 36 state governors across Nigeria, demanding immediate disclosure of how security votes have been spent since May 29, 2023.

In letters dated June 28, 2025, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged state governors to not only make public the details of their security vote expenditures but also to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to jointly investigate and monitor the funds disbursed under this opaque category of spending.

“The escalating insecurity in several states is taking a devastating toll on socially and economically vulnerable Nigerians, driving up extreme poverty, intensifying hunger, and leading to other grave human rights violations,” SERAP stated.

The organisation referenced the recent massacre in Benue State and broader national insecurity as a compelling justification for their demand.

According to SERAP, despite billions of naira being allocated annually for security votes, many governors are failing to uphold their constitutional duty to ensure the security and welfare of the people.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, SERAP emphasised that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” warning that the persistent secrecy surrounding these funds has enabled widespread misuse and undermined public trust.

“In 2021 alone, state governors and local government chairmen reportedly collected over N375 billion in security votes.

“Yet, insecurity continues to spiral out of control in many states, highlighting a dangerous disconnect between allocated resources and actual results.”

Security votes—typically large, discretionary funds allocated to state executives ostensibly for improving security—are widely criticised for their lack of transparency and accountability. While governments often cite national security as a reason for nondisclosure, SERAP argues there is no legal basis for hiding public spending under this guise.

“While authorities may keep certain matters of operational secrecy from the public, there is no constitutional or legal justification for withholding basic information on how public funds are spent,” the letter read.

Referring to a landmark Supreme Court ruling, SERAP reminded governors that the Freedom of Information Act applies to all levels of government, including states.

“The judgment sends a powerful message that state governors can no longer escape accountability for how they spend security votes,” the group added.

SERAP warned that failure to respond within seven days of the receipt or publication of the FoI request would prompt legal action to compel compliance.

“The public interest in publishing the information sought outweighs any considerations to withhold it,” SERAP stated. “The people have a right to know how their money is being used, especially in matters as crucial as security.”

The group further argued that the misuse and secrecy around security votes have hindered meaningful oversight and contributed to a culture of impunity, where governors view these funds as personal entitlements rather than tools to enhance public safety.

“Years of secrecy in the spending of security votes have limited the ability of Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable,” the statement continued.

“This is a grave violation of public trust and a breach of the Nigerian Constitution, national anti-corruption laws, and international obligations,” SERAP noted.

Quoting Section 15(5) of the Constitution, SERAP reminded governors that they are mandated to “abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of office.”

It added that proper use of security votes should be directed at improving the security situation or returned to the public treasury.

SERAP’s position came as a result of the recent assessments from international organisations.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria has been listed among 39 countries classified as being in “fragile and conflict-affected situations (FCS).”

“The World Bank noted that insecurity is contributing to extreme poverty in Nigeria.

“Millions are experiencing acute food insecurity, while severe gaps in education and healthcare undermine national development,” SERAP said.

The organisation concluded by urging governors to lead a transparent and honest national dialogue about the security crisis and the real impact of security vote expenditures.

“Disclosing these details will not only build public trust but also catalyse more effective, collective responses to the worsening security challenges across the country,” SERAP stated.

