Security situation threatening but Nigeria won’t be consumed ― Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that though the nation is in a threatening state of insecurity, it won’t be consumed by the situation.

Obasanjo expressed this optimism in his remarks at the 108th Annual Convention in Session of the Nigerian Baptist Convention held at Baptist International Conference Centre, KM 54 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Using a short Yoruba anecdote to speak on the state of insecurity in the country, Obasanjo called for continued prayers such that the situation will only be threatening but the nation will survive.

Obasanjo said: “On the situation, we are in the country, I am an incurable optimist about a number of things, particularly about Nigeria.

“The situation in Nigeria threatening but we won’t be consumed by it.

“Keep praying that the situation will only be threatening, but we won’t be overcome by it.”

The convention with the theme: “Moving Forward, Finishing the Race with Joy” also saw Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle hand over the baton of leadership as President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention to Reverend Israel Akanji.

Speaking on the change of baton, Obasanjo charged the Baptist church members to work cooperatively with Reverend Akanji the same way they worked with Reverend Ayokunle.

He, however, prayed for renewed energy for Ayokunle noting that though he was leaving as President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, his service in God’s vineyard and to humanity must continue.

Also present at the Convention included Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Senator Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District; representatives of the All African Council of Churches, World Council of Churches, Baptist World Alliance and other religious bodies.

Also speaking on the nation’s security situation, Makinde called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation’s leaders towards surmounting its challenges.

The Oyo governor also urged Nigerians to play their role by being wary of happenings around them and report to security agencies and authorities when they notice something untoward.

He praised the Baptist Convention for having an orderly and peaceful transition in its leadership praying that such also be recorded in the nation’s political landscape.

Makinde especially lauded Ayokunle for his ability to speak truth to power, while urging him to continue to render excellence to the cause of Oyo State and Nigeria, at large.

Speaking in the same vein, the Ogun State governor, urged Nigerians to reject violence and pursue peace. He particularly urged both leaders and followers to live with the fear of God for the situation of the nation to be better.

Dapo Abiodun further charged the church to continue to seek God’s face for an end to divisive tendencies in the nation and for the nation to continue on the path of socio-economic development.

He also praised Olasupo Ayokunle for his dynamic leadership of the Christian faithful, being a moral compass and shining example of the Christian fold.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Security situation threatening but Nigeria won’t be consumed ― Obasanjo

Security situation threatening but Nigeria won’t be consumed ― Obasanjo