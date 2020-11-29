Security situation in Nigeria coloured with nepotism ― OPU

Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), on Sunday, said the security situation in the country is being coloured with nepotism, sectionalism and lack of competence.

The group expressed this concern at the end of the highly technical meeting comprising all leaders and top delegates of the 17 European countries, where the OPU is currently established.

OPU, in a communique issued at the end of the parley, involving all Executive Council members of the group, while expressing displeasure at the present spate of insecurity in the country, lamented that the ship of state appears to be rudderless as insecurity, banditry, Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani herdsmen, all appeared to be having a field day.

This was as the group, in a communiqué signed by Chief Akingbayi Mobolaji Adewale, OPU Europe Coordinator and Mr Olajide Sanni, OPU Secretary, Europe chapter, said it was disturbed with the news, regarding the recent gruesome murder of a first-class Yoruba monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, even as it also condemned in totality what it termed the dastardly acts of Fulani herdsmen who yearly burned down Chief Olu Falae’s farm in Ondo State.

“OPU is disturbed with the news coming from home, regarding the killing of a first-class Yoruba monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi in Ondo State.

“We also condemned in totality the dastardly acts of Fulani herdsmen who yearly burn down Chief Olu Falae’s farm. In the same vein, we commend Àmòtékún in the rescue of the wife of the Chief of staff to the governor of Ondo State,” OPU said.

The group, however, commended the efforts of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in tackling problems of insecurity in Yorubaland, saying he was always at the vanguard of ensuring peace and raising his voice against bad leadership and working towards achieving the best and effective security across the southwest.

It enjoined governors of the South-West to infuse into their respective security architectures, local intelligentsia made up of OPC, vigilante groups, hunters, Agbekoya, which it said remained the true panacea for effective policing of the whole zone.

It also urged the Federal Government to embrace the calls for restructuring, pointing out that the issue of restructuring or self-determination was a national one.

According to OPU, such sensitive issues must be done in the spirit of protection of human rights and peaceful coexistence, even as it pointedly declared that the 1999 Constitution was unfit and unproductive, after careful observation.

“After a careful observation of the 1999 Constitution, we realised that the document was unfit and unproductive, making it the source of nearly all our problems,” the group said.

“As a group that is poised for a greater nation, We, therefore, put up for immediate adoption of the 1963 Republican Constitution, to modified in line with the reality of The six geo-political zones. This process, we believe shall be the answer as to the Nigerian question and other matters needing interrogation.

“Nigeria must be restructured to regionalism. It is also in the interest of the entire country to use the 1963 constitution as a genuine template for proper reference and reintegration, but if the FG fails to restructure this country, then we will have no option but to join the call for self-determination,” OPU stated.

Speaking further, the Diaspora group expressed concern at the present economic situation in the country, saying it was sad that Nigeria was experiencing her third recession since the Buhari administration took over five years ago.

It lamented that the country was worst hit by this recession largely because of the closure of all the land borders, especially the Badagry- Seme borders, describing the current session as one too many.

“This is a recession too many. The Naira now exchanges at ridiculous rates against foreign currencies, poverty now reigns supreme, with added weight and responsibility on those in the Diaspora to cater for the basic needs of their relatives at home,” OPU said.

“As concerned citizens of Nigeria abroad, we appeal to the FG to open all the land borders in the southwest and across the country as an urgent measure to cushion the effect of this recession in the country.

“Allowing Dangote and another company from the North to pass through the so-called ‘Closed Borders,’ is yet another example of Executive manipulation.

“The whole matter of closing the borders mainly in the South-West added in no small way to the economic woes that have fallen the South-West in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The recession we experience today is a direct consequence of locking up the economy via the closure of the borders in the South-West, whilst the borders in the northern parts continue to remain open and porous to terrorists,” it said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Security situation in Nigeria coloured with nepotism ― OPU