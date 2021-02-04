Security operatives take over Sheikh’s mosque, house in Kano

Following the decision of the Kano State government to bar Sheikh Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara from preaching and praying in his mosque and other Islamic activities, security operatives have taken over his mosque to ensure prompt action to guard against break down of law and order in the affected areas.

Security operatives drafted to the area were said to be from the Department of State Services (DSS).

It would be recalled that the state government had prohibited Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the state on the grounds that his mode of teachings was violent and inciting.

However, it was also discovered that the security operatives took the measure, according to sources, in order to prevent the Sheikh’s followers from protesting or any breach of the peace.

It would also be recalled that the state government, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, took the decision to bar Abduljabar at a recent Executive Council meeting.

Garba equally disclosed in the statement that all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.

His words: “The council has directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the state.”

He added that security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against any person or group found flouting the order.

