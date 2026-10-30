Security operatives rescue three kidnapped imams in Zamfara

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS), working alongside the Nigeria Police Force, have rescued three Islamic clerics who were recently kidnapped while travelling to attend a special prayer session for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Zamfara State.

The victims were rescued in a high-stakes, intelligence-driven operation carried out by security operatives in the state.

The victims were among six Imams abducted on September 12, 2026, when heavily armed bandits intercepted them at about 11:30 am along the Dakko-Damri feeder road near Sububu Forest in Bakura Local Government Area, about three kilometres from Damri village at Gidan Suleiman Bature.

The clerics, identified among the group as Imam Yahuza, Magawata Abdullahi, Malam Shehu Dakko, Imam Bala Fagon and Na’ibi Tasi’u, were travelling to Talata Mafara to attend a special prayer gathering to seek divine favour for President Tinubu’s administration and political future.

Following the abduction, the kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of N30 million for their release.

A senior security operative involved in the rescue operation confirmed in Gusau that the three clerics were rescued unharmed following a series of intelligence-led operations.

The rescued Imams underwent medical examinations and debriefings. They are reportedly in stable condition and are expected to be formally handed over to the Zamfara State Government for reunion with their families.

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, also confirmed the success of the multi-agency operation in an interview, praising the collaboration among ONSA, the DSS and police operatives.

He said security operations were still ongoing, with agencies relying on real-time intelligence provided by local community members to track down the remaining bandits and secure the release of the three Imams still in captivity.