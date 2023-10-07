Joint security operatives have successfully rescued three individuals from a kidnappers’ den in Anambra State, including a Catholic Church priest.

A press statement by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Awka, revealed that three of the suspects responsible for the kidnapping were apprehended, and the insurgents’ camp was destroyed.

The PPRO also mentioned that arms and ammunition were recovered from the camp, and approximately seven vehicles that were reportedly snatched from their owners at gunpoint in various places in Anambra were also recovered.

The press release by Ikenga read in part: “A police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and supported by the Police Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu conducted a well-coordinated operation yesterday, October 6, 2023, where they stormed the insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA.

“Three abducted persons, including a Reverend Father, were rescued unhurt. Nine vehicles and three pump-action guns were recovered, and three suspects were arrested.

“Also recovered were stolen camouflage uniforms, a Biafra flag, several handsets, flash drives, and SIM cards that will aid a comprehensive investigation and prosecution.”

He stated that the raid on the insurgents’ camp was a result of months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation, which led to the uncovering of the criminal hideout.

He added that the gang had been responsible for the spate of kidnappings in Orumba North and South, as well as parts of Aguata LGAs, in recent times.

He mentioned that all the kidnapping victims rescued were abducted within October.

“Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered and coordinated the operation, commended all the service personnel and vigilante men involved in the operation for their professionalism, ensuring that no lives were lost.

“Mr Governor also commended the operatives and pledged to continue to support all services involved in joint security operations across the state.”





