Fifteen victims abducted by suspected kidnappers have been rescued following a joint security operation at Magaru Forest, Kakun-Kabba, in Kabba, Kogi State.

The victims were rescued in the early hours of Wednesday after security operatives engaged members of the kidnapping gang in a fierce gun battle.

The operation followed an intelligence-led search-and-rescue mission ordered by the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, psc, mni.

The operation involved personnel from the Kabba Area Command, Kabba ‘A’ Division, Iyara Division, Ekerin-Adde Division, Ayetoro-Gbede Division, Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), 70 Police Mobile Force, the Nigerian Army’s 251 Tank Battalion, Forest Guards, Kogi State Vigilante Services, Agbekoya and Kabba Security Outfit.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, the joint team penetrated the forest and came under heavy resistance from the kidnappers.

She said the superior firepower of the security operatives forced the criminals to retreat, with some gang members believed to have sustained gunshot injuries.

The rescued victims were identified as Okuma Terlum, 47; Ojo Deborah, 23; Samuel Danjuma, three; Faith Raphael, 21; Emmanuella Raphael, three; Donald Tor, 31; Joseph Jonathan, 20; Tergu Joseph, 15; Samuel Joseph, eight; Engr. Joseph Adebija, 58; Lois Abiodun, 50; Chuks Obiakor, 45; Ola Olufemi, 58; Ankpe Godwin, 23; and Kuhwa Solomon, 25.

The Police said two other female victims, identified only as Joy and Nwakan, managed to escape from their abductors during the initial attack when the victims were taken captive.

The rescue operation, however, was not without further danger, as the security team came under another ambush while escorting the victims out of the forest.

The attackers reportedly attempted to frustrate the rescue mission, but the security operatives repelled the ambush with superior firepower and successfully evacuated all 15 victims from the forest.

The rescued victims were subsequently debriefed before being taken to St. John’s Catholic Hospital, Kabba, for medical attention.

The Police said the victims had suffered considerable physical and psychological distress during their period in captivity.

Although no arrests have been made, the Command said useful intelligence had been obtained from the operation and that investigations were ongoing to track down the fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The Police also vowed to identify the sponsors and financiers of the criminal network and bring them to justice.

CP Kankarofi commended the participating security agencies and local security outfits for their courage, resilience and cooperation during the operation.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining joint security operations against kidnapping and other violent crimes across Kogi State.

The Police Command also appealed to members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information that could assist security agencies in identifying and apprehending criminal elements operating in the state.