The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has come out to disclose that its operatives, in collaboration with special forces of guards brigades and DSS hunters, raided a bandits’ hideout in Kaduna State and the nation’s capital, Abuja, making arrests in the process.

In a statement issued to newsmen over the weekend in Abuja by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, said, “The operatives of the FCT Police command, in synergy with the special forces of guard brigade and DSS hunters, in a continued effort against criminality in FCT, on June 7, 2024, at about 10:00 am, acting on credible intelligence, stormed some identified kidnappers camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, bordering FCT, trailed and arrested four suspects: Yahaya Abubakar, 25’m’ of Mpape, Mohammed Mohamed 32’m’ of Zuba (an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu 20 and Nura Abdullahi 32, also an ex-convict at Kubwa and Zuba hills, respectively.

“The suspects freely confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name ‘Mai One Million’, responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

“The coordinated operation occasioned a shootout between the bandits and the security operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety and rescue victims. The illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps were all decimated.

“While the rescued victims have since been reunited with their families and loved ones, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, lauded the effort of the security operatives in the fight against criminality in the Nation’s Capital.”

