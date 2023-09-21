No fewer than 21 suspected bandits were killed by joint security operatives in conjunction with vigilante groups and local hunters in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Wednesday.

In a press statement made available to Tribune online by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the State Governor, Alhaja Ahmed Idris who quoted the Chairman of the Council Alhaji Hussani Aliyu-Bena, saying “Danko Wasagu is sharing a border with Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State where the bandits got access to Kebbi State.”

According to him, “the incident started on Monday through Tuesday up to Wednesday, adding that the bandits came through Mariga into Tudun Bichi under Wasagu but credible intelligence kept the security agencies, vigilante group and local hunters on red alert which led to a successful ambush.”

He said the locals with vigilantes killed 17 of the suspected bandits and recovered arms, ammunition and motorcycles, while two locals were killed.

Aliyu-Bena added that the bandits also moved to Tangaran village and abducted nine farmers working on their farmlands but all of them were later rescued by combined efforts of security agencies, vigilantes and locals at a village called Lugga under Ayu District.

The chairman said a careful watch on the movement of the bandits also resulted in another encounter at Bakin Gulbi village where the combined team killed four bandits, recovered weapons and rescued three kidnapped persons, assuring that the bandits’ movement was being monitored for further action.

He, however, expressed sadness that the bandits also killed Marafan Mai Inuwa village under Kanya District and abducted some people but the abductees were later rescued by the army after killing some of the bandits.

He noted that in line with the directives of the Governor: “We have visited Kanya District, where all the displaced persons from the surrounding villages converged and we commiserated with the people and presented a message (token) from His Excellency, Kauran Gwandu.”

While commending the gallant efforts of security agencies, vigilantes and locals, Aliyu-Bena appealed to people for more support and cooperation towards providing credible intelligence to effectively flush out criminals out of their areas.

The chairman pleaded for more deployment of military personnel at Malekachi village which remained a transit route for the bandits as well as Dankade village.

He assured that the council had communicated with the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs on how the ministry would assist the affected victims with palliatives to cushion the effects of the ugly development.





