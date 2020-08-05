Security operatives halt #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja

Armed security operatives took over major streets of the nation’s capital territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, to forestall breakdown of law and order as a group of Nigerians under the aegis of ‘RevolutionNow’ staged a peaceful protest.

On his verified twitter handle, Omoyele Sowore explained that the “#RevolutionNow Abuja team beat al the odds and had a powerful action, over 40 detained by tyrannical regime of @mbuhari @PoliceNG.”

Some of the placards displayed by the protesters read: ‘Nigeria is now world’s progressive congress for looters. Magu, Malami, Akpabio, Pondei as case study’; ‘We refuse to be slaves to the Chinese in our own country in guise of loans’; ‘Free Lance Corporal Martins now’; ‘Yes to living wage for unemployed youths’, among others.

Meanwhile, our correspondent who monitored the protest at the Unity Fountain beside Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, saw two Police Vans and some armed policemen as well as a handful of individuals who sat beside Amusement Park entrance gate.

Anti-Riot Police vans and operational vehicles were also stationed at the Banex junction Wuse II, Spring Hotel, NITEL junction and at the Federal Secretariat, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the Villa junction since early hours of the day.

Over 200 armed officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence as well as Nigeria Police as well as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were also seen at the Eagle Square with their patrol vans.

Details later…

