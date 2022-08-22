Security operatives douse tension in Akure community over Aheregbe festival

Heavy security operatives were on Monday deployed to strategic locations in Akure, Ondo state capital, following tensions over the closure of major markets in the ancient town to mark the celebration of the annual Aheregbe festival

The development became necessary to douse tension and prevent a possible clash between the youths of Akure and the Isikan community over the counter order that the markets in the Isikan community should be opened for business.

Tribune Online noticed two police vans stationed in front of the palace of the traditional ruler of Isikan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Ajimokunola Olofin-Adimula, Arulewolasi III, the Iralepo of Isikan.

There was tension over the insistence of youths of Isikan that shops and markets be opened in deference to the order by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II.

The Deji of Akure had, in a statement, ordered the closure of markets and shops in Akure and its environs on Monday, maintaining that Isikan remains part of Akure.

But the Iralepo of Isikan, in a statement issued on Sunday, warned youths of Akure extraction not to enforce the closure of markets and shops in his domain.

Speaking to journalists in his palace on Monday morning, the Iralepo of Isikan, said the state government had intervened in the situation and asked him to close markets and shops for peace to reign.

According to him, “Aheregbe is a festival for the people of Akure and Oba Ile alone and not Isikan.

“Isikan is a distinct community from Akure. We have our festivals different from Akure. Our culture is different from Akure.

“Our forefathers are different. Our beliefs are different from Akure. In those days, markets are closed down in the Akure community alone and not in Isikan.

“We are never part of Akure. The Governor, through the Deputy Governor, told us to allow peace to reign and allow markets and shops to close.

“The shops are closing not for Aheregbe but for security reasons. I have told the Iyaloja of Isikan Market.

“They are doing what is forbidden and the repercussions are on them. It will follow them to the 7th generation.

“This is the last time we will close our markets and shops, It will not happen again. Our boys are outside but we do not want blood. Isikan is never part of Akure. They met me here. I am the aboriginal owner of the land.”





At the Isikan market, youths and some leaders were seen urging the traders to open to display their wares and open their shops.

Youth Leader of Isikan, Mr Samuel Michael, said they were on parade at the Isikan market to prevent youths from Akure to enforce the closure.

“They are celebrating Aheregbe in Akure but Isikan is in its domain. We are parading to ensure Akure boys do not enter Isikan. We want to ensure traders open their shops to ensure no trouble. This is a traditional market. It is not the Akure market. This market will be opened.”

The Iyaloja of Isikan, Chief Bolarinwa Victoria, said the Akure boys knew the traditional implication of storming the market.

