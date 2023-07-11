Security Operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, have burnt an intercepted vessel carrying 800,000 litres stolen crude Oil in the Escravos area of Delta State.

The Vessel, MT TURA II (IMO number: 6620462), owned by a Nigerian registered company, HOLAB Maritime Services Limited with Registration Number; RC813311, was said to be heading to Cameroun with the cargo when it was apprehended at an offshore location (Latitude: 5.8197194477543235°, Longitude: 4.789002723991871°), with the captain and crew members on board.

The destruction of the vessels follows the planned action of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the authorities involved in the investigation to make the consequences an example of what happens to saboteurs who intend to steal from the country.

“Destroying vessels involved in transporting stolen crude oil is of paramount importance as a strong deterrent. The illegal trade of stolen crude oil not only inflicts significant economic losses on Nigeria and legitimate stakeholders in the oil industry, but also perpetuates a cycle of corruption, environmental devastation, and social instability, NNPCL spokes person has earlier stated.

“NNPC Ltd assures Nigerians that we will sustain the momentum in the war against crude oil theft until it is brought to a halt,” the statement reads.

According to the Executive Director of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security, Captain Warred Enisuoh and the Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, the oil cargo was illegally sourced from a well-jacketed offshore in Ondo State with no valid documentation at the time of the arrest.

The security operatives revealed that the vessel had operated in stealth mode for the last 12 years.

The discovery was the latest in the series of disturbing findings by Tanita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a security outfit owned by former militant leader Government Ekpemepulo aka Tompolo and contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

