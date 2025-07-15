Security operatives arrest two suspected kidnappers’ informants in Kogi

The security agencies in Kogi State have arrested two informants suspected of providing information to kidnappers in the Kogi West Senatorial District of the state.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Babatunde Aledare, the suspected kidnapping informant earlier arrested in Ayetoro Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, has made confessional statements and revealed the identities of other collaborators involved in aiding kidnapping operations in the area.

The statement reads as follows: “Following his confession, two more informants have been arrested in the last 48 hours — Dare Okegbe and Lakutu Omobab Ajelesimi. Both suspects are also from Ayetoro Kiri and have confessed to working with kidnappers to set up members of their own community for abduction.

“This development marks another significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks in Okunland. More arrests may follow as investigations continue.

“The Kogi State Government remains committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and will leave no stone unturned in the fight against criminality.”

