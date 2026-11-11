Metro

Security operatives arrest two suspected criminal accomplice in Sokoto

Olakunle Maruf
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Security operatives have arrested a suspected criminal accomplice in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended on Wednesday morning, according to local sources.

Confirming the development, the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, told our correspondent in a telephone conversation that the arrest had been made.

However, Sinivie declined to provide further details, saying the military would issue an official statement on the operation after completing the necessary arrangements.

He said the statement would provide more information about the development.

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The arrest comes amid sustained military operations against criminal groups operating in Sokoto and other parts of the North-West.

The military is expected to clarify the suspect’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the arrest in its forthcoming statement.

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