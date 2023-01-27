Security: Oluwo Meets Security Operatives, Fulanis, Bororo, Others

As part of his commitment to improved security in Iwoland, Osun State, and the entire Southwest, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, today met with security operatives, the Fulanis and Bororo in his palace to forestall recurring cases of kidnapping in the territory.

Addressing the gathering, Oluwo described security as the life wire of every functioning community while calling for collaborative efforts to curtail the kidnapping case in Iwoland.

The security personnel comprising the police, civil defense, and Amotekun corps urged heads of Fulanis and Bororo to assist them by giving adequate information to trail criminal infiltration mingling with them in the bush.

The area commander, Iwo Area Command, ACP Omololu Vaughan, urged individuals in the society to be security conscious and assist the police by providing security tips to aid effective policing.

Omololu disclosed his plan to convene an elaborate security stakeholders meeting.

The president of Iwo Board of Trustees (IBOT), Prof. Lai Olurode, pledged unalloyed support for the optimum performance of the security agencies.

Also at the meeting were Iwo Princes and Chiefs.