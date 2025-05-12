Bauchi State Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Mohammed Barau has emphasised that the security of public office holders and traditional rulers is paramount in an era where the dynamics of governance and societal leadership are profoundly influenced by rapid changes in technology ,globalization, and shifting socio-political landscapes

This assertion was made by CSP Mohammed Barau in a paper titled “Security for Public Office Holders and Traditional Rulers,” which he presented during a two-day sensitization workshop for public officers, departmental security officers at the local government level, traditional rulers, and deputy chairpersons.

He said, “These leaders serve as the backbone of their respective communities and governance structures, playing critical roles in maintaining order, fostering development, and upholding cultural heritage.

“Public office holders, entrusted with the responsibility of shaping policies and making decisions that affect the lives of citizens, must operate in environments that ensure their safety and enable them to perform their duties effectively.

“Likewise, traditional rulers, who embody the values and customs of their people, require protection to maintain their influence and integrity within their communities.

“The essence of security for these leaders transcends physical safety; it encompasses psychological, social, and economic dimensions that contribute to their ability to serve effectively.

“Ensuring robust security measures is vital for creating a stable atmosphere where leadership can flourish, enabling public confidence in governance and traditional authority.

ALSO READ: NAAS laments neglect by ministry of agriculture

“As we navigate the challenges of the contemporary world, it becomes increasingly crucial to prioritize the security of public office holders and traditional rulers.

“By doing so, we not only protect the individuals in these roles but also safeguard the very fabric of our societies, promoting peace, stability, and resilience,” he emphasized.

He explained that security refers to the measures taken to ensure the protection of an individual, group, organization, or nation from threats, harm, or damage.

This encompasses a wide range of areas, including personal safety, national defense, cybersecurity, and the protection of physical and digital assets.

He defined protection as the act of safeguarding someone or something from harm, danger, or loss.

It involves implementing barriers, protocols, or measures to prevent risks and mitigate the impact of potential threats.

According to him, safety is the condition of being protected from or unlikely to cause danger, risk, or injury. It implies a state where individuals or property are free from harm, supported by measures designed to maintain that condition.

He added that a public office holder is an individual who holds a position of authority or responsibility within a government or public institution.

“This role typically involves making decisions, implementing policies, and serving the public interest. Examples include elected officials, civil servants, and appointed leaders within various governmental agencies,” he noted.

He described a traditional leader as someone who holds a position of authority in a community, often based on cultural or historical significance rather than formal governmental structures.

“These leaders typically oversee local governance, cultural practices, and community welfare. They are often recognized as custodians of traditions and customs—examples include chiefs or elders in various indigenous societies,” he stated.

To understand the concept of security for public office holders and traditional rulers, Barau introduced the routine activity theory.

Unlike most criminological theories that focus on why individuals commit crimes, this theory focuses on the conditions under which crimes occur.

According to him, “This theory examines the motivation to commit crime and how criminal events are produced.

“Cohen and Felson (1979) suggested that crime should be viewed as an event that occurs at a specific time and place, involving specific individuals and objects.

“They argued that three minimal elements must converge in time and space for a crime to occur.”

The three minimal elements include an offender who was prepared to commit an offence, a suitable target such as human victim to be assaulted or a piece of property to be stolen: and the absence of guard man capable of preventing the crime.

Barau stressed that the absence of any of these three elements could be sufficient to prevent a crime from occurring.

He explained, “Cohen and Felson also suggested that suitability is influenced by four target qualities—Value, Inertia, Visibility, and Access (VIVA).”

“All things being equal, frequently targeted persons or items possess these qualities: perceived value (material or symbolic), manageable size and weight, physical visibility to offenders, and ease of access,” he added.

He outlined the various security threats public office holders and traditional rulers face, including physical attacks (assault or kidnapping), intimidation, verbal threats, and cyber threats such as hacking or online harassment.

Security measures he recommended include personal security details which entails providing personal security details, such as bodyguards or security escorts.

Also, Intelligence-gathering explaining that Gathering-intelligence on potential threats and monitoring suspicious activity and Secure Communication, Using secure communication channels and protocols to protect sensitive information.

Barau concluded that by implementing these comprehensive measures, public office holders and traditional rulers can ensure a safer and more secure environment for themselves and their communities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





