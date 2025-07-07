Security: NSCDC hosts meeting with private guards in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has hosted a stakeholders’ meeting with Licensed Private Guard Companies (LPGCs) in the state, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility.

In a statement issued by the Zamfara State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, ASC II Umar Mohammed, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Sani Mustapha, emphasised the importance of Licensed Private Guard Companies (LPGCs) to national security.

“The nation as a whole is faced with serious security challenges, and Zamfara State is one of the most affected in this regard. Security is a collective responsibility. The Private Guard Companies (PGCs) are essential in today’s security architecture.

“LPGCs’ participation and contribution are improving in the state, and your familiarity with the local communities has yielded desirable results in securing the lives and property of citizens.

“This stakeholders’ meeting is primarily to deliberate and proffer ways of standardizing and enhancing Private Guard Companies’ (PGCs) activities in the state beyond mere profit maximisation

“We must strive for excellence. The future of LPGCs requires our collective attention to cooperation, compliance, and coordination,” he stated.

The Zamfara State Commandant, Sani Mustapha, urged consistency and efficiency from LPGC operatives in the state, noting that they must cooperate both internally and externally to succeed.

He stressed that they must strictly comply with the establishment’s acts and operational standards to ensure national best practices and structures.

He also emphasised that coordination is necessary to acquire basic security knowledge and participate in training and retraining schemes to optimize human capacity.

He called on the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) to report defaulting companies, harmonise their activities, and elevate the private guard industry to have a prominent impact in Zamfara State and beyond.

A paper was presented at the meeting titled “Enhancing Effectiveness Through Comprehensive Training and Retraining Programs for Private Guard Companies’ Personnel” by the NSCDC Zamfara State Head of Private Guards Security, DCC Oyinloye.

“Training programs are important to the growth and development of both employers and employees; they enhance and refine human potential,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of ALPSPN, Zamfara State Chapter, represented by Mr. Mudassir Iliyasu of De-Law Security, acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the NSCDC Zamfara State Command in monitoring the activities of LPGCs.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE