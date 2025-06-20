Security: Kano CP reads riot act to thugs

The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Ibrahim Bakori, has warned that thuggery will no longer be tolerated and cautioned officers to ensure that such activities are nipped in the bud.

He directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders to commence aggressive operations against thugs (Yan’Daba) in the Kano metropolis.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Abdullahi, noted that the directive was issued during a strategic security summit with the officers.

Bakori then assured the people of Kano State that they will continue to enjoy uninterrupted peace and security, enabling them to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“The Kano Police Commissioner convened a strategic security summit with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical, and Operational Commanders to discuss new measures to stamp out thuggery (Daba) activities in the Kano Metropolis.

“During the meeting, the Commissioner of Police issued matching orders for aggressive operations against thugs (Daba) in the sustenance of peace and security in the areas.

“As a result, the Police Command directs the implementation of robust security measures to root out thuggery and promote peace and harmony in the state,” the statement read.

He said Bakori also directed the officers to conduct intelligence-led operations in identified enclaves and apprehend the thugs in Kano; thereby taking the fight to their domains.

The statement added, “the CP had called for a robust community-oriented policing strategy through engagement with community leaders and residents to gather feedback and bespoke suggestions on how to improve security and safety.

“The Command will continue to collaborate with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a coordinated approach to combating thuggery and related crimes.

“The Kano State Police Command reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and public order in the state.”

