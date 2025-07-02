Security: Gani Adams pledges readiness to collaborate with Nigeria Customs

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in any capacity to ensure adequate security within the Command.

The Yoruba generalissimo made this pledge during a courtesy visit to his Lagos palace by the Seme Command Controller, Dr. Benedict Oramalugo. He also expressed gratitude for the support the Customs Service has continued to offer the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) during the annual Olokun Festival held at Sultan Beach, Badagry.

Oba Adams commended the recent appointment of the Comptroller-General (CG) of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, describing the recognition as a testament to the CG’s outstanding leadership of the Service.

He also prayed for Dr. Oramalugo to have a successful and impactful tenure as the Controller of the Seme Command.

Speaking during the visit, Oramalugo praised the exemplary leadership qualities of the CG, noting that Adeniyi is repositioning the Service for greater efficiency.

Oramalugo, who was accompanied by Deputy Comptroller Olayinka Adeyemo, Deputy Comptroller Aminu Adamu, Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) Opeyemi Afolayan, Customs PRO of the Seme Command CSC Isah Sulaiman, and ASC Henry Okorie, stated that he had the CG’s approval to conduct the visit. He emphasized that its purpose was to seek collaboration with stakeholders in his jurisdiction to improve security in border communities.

The Controller affirmed the CG’s commitment to ensuring Customs officers operate effectively, enforce the law, and prevent all forms of illegal activities within the Command.

He further disclosed that the CG had recently procured 10 new Hilux vehicles for the Seme Command to strengthen operations. He noted that these efforts are crucial to boosting the nation’s economy, particularly in terms of revenue generation, as the Command continues to surpass its revenue targets in recent years.

Oramalugo also thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing a dynamic senior officer like Adeniyi to lead the Customs Service. He praised the CG’s election as WCO Council Chairperson, stating it further highlights his resourcefulness as a leader.

