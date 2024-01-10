The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, said on Wednesday that the Federal Government of Nigeria was committed to maintaining bilateral relations on defence with France.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director ( Press and Public Relations) of the Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike

According to the statement, the Minister made this known when he received the outgoing Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, and her delegation in office at Ship House, Abuja.

It explained that Badaru pointed out that Nigeria was ready to build on the existing relationship between the two countries, saying that the training and technology transfer would further strengthen the bilateral relations both countries have shared.

While appreciating the outgoing ambassador for the cordial relationship with Nigeria, he said both countries were strategic partners and promised to further strengthen it to higher levels of operations.

It stated that earlier, the Ambassador, Emmanuelle Blatmann, had commended the Nigerian Government for its warm gesture, love, and trust towards her.

In addition, the Ambassador said that there was a need to develop cooperation in intelligence sharing between the two countries in the fight against extremism, the terror movement, and regional insecurity.

It added that Mrs Blatmann said that she has been appointed the Head of the African and Indian Ocean at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in France, promising that France would cooperate more with Nigeria to deepen its defence relationship with Nigeria.

