Security experts, traditional rulers, others raise alarm over rising waves of insurgence in SouthWest

Security experts, traditional rulers and other professionals have raised alarm over the rising waves of insurgence in the Southwest region, attributing it to the non-commitment of the Federal government and its agencies to the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

Making the observations at a workshop organized by The Yoruba leadership Peace and Initiatives themed Safety and Security in Yorubaland in Ibadan on Wednesday, the Chairman of Western Security Network, Oyo state, Brigadier General Kunle Togun, (rtd), Rear Admiral Leye Jayeola, Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin and other speakers noted with dismay the rising waves of insecurity, its economic impact and threat to the lives of the people.

General Togun submitted that the government has failed in its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of its citizenry as there are daily reported cases of kidnapping, killings and other heinous acts nationwide

He said the way we are practising the adopted presidential system of government is not the same way it is being practised in the United States of America.

Each state in America, according to him operates under separate laws which enable the establishment of state police but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case

The former too military brass who advocated the establishment of State Police for effective policing blamed the Federal government for frustrating the efforts of the Western Security Networks code-named Amotekun to arm its men with sophisticated weapons to combat bandits, kidnappers and perpetrators of other heinous acts.

Amotekun can only arrest and investigate but cannot prosecute offenders but the sad aspect of it is that after arrest and investigation, the police authorities will release the suspect under the excuse that it is a bailable offence.

Also, while local vigilantes and Neighbourhood watch from other regions are allowed to carry Ak-47, Amotekun is only licenced to carry Dane guns to combat criminals with sophisticated weapons.

If truly, we are practising a presidential system of government, what is obtainable in the US should be obtainable in Nigeria as well.

Speaking in the same vein, Rear Admiral Leye Jaiyeola (rtd) submitted that Nigeria Police has the capability to curtail the activities of the kidnappers and bandits, if trained, equipped and motivated.





He added that the military is not trained to handle civil cases except in extreme situations but the police are trained in this aspect.

In her presentation, a University don, Dr Modupe Albert called for synergy among the various security agencies.

According to her, we need synergy among the various security agencies to combat kidnapping, banditry and other vices in the region.

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Oba Adedokun Abolarinwa has blamed insurgence on poverty and unemployment.

He said insecurity would continue to persist once youth across the nation are not productive and engaged to contribute to the development of the country.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders in Yorubaland not to see the security of the region as the sole duty of the government, but as the duty of all, adding that democracy and stability can not thrive without security.

According to him, Yoruba people should put aside their personal interests and differences and support the call for the security of the lives and property of people in the region.

He said, “Poverty in the land is caused by unemployment, let’s attack the issue of poverty in the rural areas, let’s be our brother’s keepers and chart a pathway to unite and tackle insecurity in this region.

“Let us all get involved, we cannot afford to leave everything to the government, we traditional rulers have our role to play in the safety of Yorubaland and everybody also has to contribute their quota towards the security of our region.

“There can’t be development without security, all hands must be on deck in tackling insecurity, let all of us be involved in finding solutions to the security challenges facing southwest.”

The President of TYLPI, Mr Olusegun Ahmadu while speaking on the purpose of the gathering said there are worries about insecurity across the southwest region which have become a big issue over the years.

He said, “We decide not to just sit down with the level of our exposure, education and experience and fold our hands and be looking till the region is capture for ransom, that is why we bring people who have wide experience, knowledge and committed to protecting the region to brainstorm on the way forward.”

In his remark, the Chairman, Oyo State Security Network (Amotekun), Rt. Gen. Kunle Togun said Amotekun should be allowed to carry sophisticated weapons as their counterpart in the Northern region of the country so as to defend the southwest region.

He said, “Let’s operate the presidential system correctly if Amotekun is to be, let’s the federal government announce state police, each state has its own Police in America, the Central Police call FBI, they know which case to send to FBI, if there is state Police, our Police will be fully train and armed, it will also reduce crime and they will have the equipment to defend themselves.”

