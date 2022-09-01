Security expert urges Nigeria to adopt ICAO annexes’ operational procedures

NIGERIA like all member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have been urged to pattern their procedures after ICAO annexes and develop their operational programmes/documents in accordance with their national laws and regulations.

Making this call, the Chief Executive Officer of Selective Security International, Mr Ayo Obilana equally said the focus and objective of civil aviation facilitation and security was to ensure seamless safe passage and free flow of passenger, their luggage and cargo, through airport facilities following established global procedure.

Presenting a paper on ‘Challenges To Passenger Facilitation Process in The Aviation Security Regime’ at a conference organized by Aviation Round Table (ART), Obilana listed the templates on aviation facilitation and security operations cover to include: definitions of facilitation and security, objectives of both facilitation and security in civil aviation and appropriate or designated authority agent in charge of process and procedures.

According to him: “The process is expected to adequately have in place uncompromised layers of security coverage in all ramifications. It is an all-time airport process during normal or favourable periods, as well as adverse periods especially during occurrence of flight disruption or delay.”

From airline operational perspective, Obilana said the process involved in airport facilitation takes cognizance of acceptable International Standards and practices with recourse to factors such as timely departure and arrival of airlines, fast and efficient Immigration/customs/health protocols and reduction and or elimination of airport congestion.

Faulting the multiple and unnecessary checks/regulations existing at the Lagos airport, he cited how over 15 of such checks exist on departure and a minimum of 5 on arrival compared with 2 or 3 in the U.S and other countries for International travelers.

Obilana who said for a seamless airport passage to exist, that there must be a balancing act between facilitation and the security procedures with no one overriding the other,declared: “Accordingly, the regime should also ensure coordination and cooperation between airport agencies and the tasking authority who are statutorily assigned for implementation of the process in all facets. The process of facilitation must also ensure that security layers are not compromised in the process in itself.

“Security layers of airport operations should be strictly enforced particularly now that aviation remains a prime target of perpetrators of unlawful acts. And things must not be taken for granted hence, there must be compliance on screening and other security measures to acceptable international standards.

Such operations he said should include enhanced security layers on: passenger screening to acceptable international standards, Passport control by border security officers and other LEO with API with airline and handlers who are to speedily carry out their responsibilities as necessary in the processing of passengers doing away with analog mentality.

Using the Nigeria situation and experience, the security expert though recognise especially those who provide services in areas of security and facilitation, but however called for more scope for improvement.

“The existing anomalous situation have lingered continuously for decades thereby creating numerous challenges regarding delays, gaps, hindrances and sometimes congestion at Nigeria International Airports. They impede and negatively impact airport facilitation process & security operations.”