Security expert, Mumuni, criticises African leaders’ ‘weak’ UNGA showing

A Nigerian security and political affairs expert, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has criticised the performance of African leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), describing their engagement as lacklustre and disconnected from the continent’s urgent diplomatic priorities.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni expressed disappointment over the failure of African leaders to collectively push for reforms in global governance, particularly in advocating for Africa’s representation at the United Nations Security Council.

“Africa is the second-largest continent in the world, yet we remain sidelined when it comes to permanent membership or decision-making influence on the Security Council,” he said.

Mumuni noted that only Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima and Kenya’s President William Ruto meaningfully addressed the issue of Security Council reform.

“Other African leaders missed the opportunity to rally around that call, which is highly condemnable,” he added.

Mumuni, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also criticised the silence of many African leaders on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He argued that Africa, having endured colonialism and genocide, should speak with moral authority on such matters of global injustice.

“Africa’s silence on Palestine is a missed opportunity. Our leaders’ failure to unite on this issue at the UNGA is not just disheartening, but a moral failing. Yet, countries like Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa have set a commendable example by advocating for Palestinian statehood. I call on others to follow their lead,” he said.

The security expert further condemned the size and cost of some African delegations to the UNGA, calling them a “reckless use of taxpayers’ money” amid widespread economic hardship across the continent.

He urged the African Union (AU) to “put its house in order” and ensure that future foreign policy representations are led by diplomats who understand the complexity and gravity of global platforms like the UNGA.

“The UN must also reform the veto system at the Security Council. It contradicts the very principles of equality and justice the UN was founded upon,” he added.

Mumuni urged African governments to take the call for global equity seriously, warning that continued indifference would leave the continent on the margins of international affairs.

