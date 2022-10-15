Security: Enugu govt suspends traditional ruler

Enugu State government has suspended forthwith the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, HRH Igwe Greg Ituma.

The suspension, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Charles O. C Egumgbe, was sequel to allegations of conduct inimical to the security of the state.

The statemment reads: “Security: Enugu govt suspends Igwe Ituma, the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo, Awgu LGA.

“Enugu State government has suspended forthwith the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of the state, HRH Igwe Greg Ituma.

“The suspension, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Charles O. C Egumgbe, was sequel to allegations of conduct inimical to the security of the state.”

The statement added that the suspension of Igwe Ituma will subsist pending investigations, subsequent findings and recommendations to the state government.

Meanwhile, confirmation could be obtained from the community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’

THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…

ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…

Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation

THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…





SOS-SAM: Teni’s Body Language

‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset of the government…

Buhari, Security Chiefs Insist Amotekun, Others Can’t Use AK-47 Rifles

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari and his security chief met on Friday in Abuja and declared that State government-funded security outfits cannot bear automatic arms…