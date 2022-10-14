Security council plans more action against Nnamdi Kanu

The National Security Council has backed the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the Appeal Court judgement on the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, affirming that he has not been acquitted.

The council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, said he had only been discharged, noting that government will now explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, joined by his Interior counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, who briefed correspondents after the meeting, revealed this, noting that the council did not discuss the issue of a possible political solution which Malami had broached in November 2021.

He said the government will consider appropriate actions on the matter and notify the public.

He said the council only discussed the Appeal Court judgement but noted that solutions to this kind of matter can be considered as long as they are not subjudice.

Recall that Malami in a television interview had said that the federal government may consider all kinds of solutions, including political ones, to resolve the crisis surrounding separatist agitations in the country.

“As far as the security situation is concerned and as far as governance and this administration are concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities. But then, there has to be an approach for government to consider,” he said while fielding questions on Kanu and Yoruba separatist agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The council also directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) to set up a high-powered investigation committee into the crude oil theft in the Niger Delta with a view to unravelling those behind it.

More details to come later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE