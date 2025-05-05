Security, constitution review top agenda as Reps resume Tuesday

As members of the 10th House of Representatives resumed legislative activities after about 10 weeks of Easter recess, the House is expected to commence deliberations on issues bothering ravaging insecurity across the country, as well as Constitution Review.

Speaking on the agenda setting before the end of the second legislative year on 13th June 2025, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi disclosed that the “House will prioritise debates and legislative actions on pressing national issues, including the recent wave of insecurity in some States of the Federation and other economic concerns.

“These and other matters of critical importance will shape the agenda of plenary sessions as Honourable Members respond to the immediate needs of their constituencies.”

Some of the motions of urgent national importance scheduled for this week include: ‘Investigation of electricity debts owed by MDAs and security agencies, with reference to incidents involving military personnel and power distribution companies’; ‘The need to provide housemanship placement for medical students’; and ‘The urgent need to check fuel importation and strengthen local refining capacity’.

Others include: ‘The Karu Bridge CNG trunk explosion’; ‘The need to subsidise the high cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria’; ‘The establishment of additional JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) registration and examination centres across the country’; ‘The need to enforce the right of every child under the Universal Basic Education Scheme’; ‘The establishment of additional permanent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps and the renovation and expansion of existing camps’; as well as ‘A comprehensive audit of abandoned government buildings in Nigeria.’

In addition, the House is also expected to hold a Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda.

“With the midterm of the 10th Assembly approaching on June 13, 2025, the House will convene its Inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda on Monday, May 12, 2025.

“At this forum, the Speaker will present the Midterm Report Card of the 10th House and lead discussions with government representatives, civil society organisations, private sector stakeholders, and international partners.

“The event will serve as a platform for strategic reflection and planning, reinforcing the House’s commitment to impact-driven legislation, effective oversight, and people-focused representation.”

According to him, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen is “expected to deliver an agenda-setting speech that will outline the House’s focus as it enters another critical legislative phase.

“Before the recess, the House recorded a significant milestone with the passage of the widely discussed Tax Reform Bills.

“These reforms form a central part of the House’s broader commitment to Economic Growth and Development in its Legislative Agenda (2023–2027).

“During the recess, Honourable Members also remained engaged through constituency outreach activities across the country, continuing the 10th Assembly’s established practice of maintaining strong links with the electorate beyond plenary sessions.

“Although plenary did not hold, the House remained active. Delegations were dispatched to Enugu and Plateau States to commiserate with, and support victims of recent tragic incidents and attacks. Legislative responses to these issues are anticipated as plenary activities resume.”

Speaking of the ongoing Constitutional Review and Electoral Reform, he disclosed that the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review chaired by Hon. Benjamin Kalu in conjunction with the technical consultants had during the recess “held a technical retreat to harmonise memoranda and proposed constitution amendment bills.

“The Committee is preparing to publish a list of bills that have successfully passed second reading and will soon commence zonal public hearings to gather citizen input from across the country.

“In line with Article 6.7 of the Legislative Agenda, the House will also prioritise amendments to the Electoral Act 2022. These amendments aim to address legal gaps and strengthen the framework for future elections.”

Speaking on the activities of the Ad-hoc Committee on Oversight of Governance in Rivers State, the House Spokesman explained that: “Following the National Assembly’s resolution on the Presidential Proclamation of a State of Emergency, the 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee inaugurated by the Speaker on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, continued its oversight mandate.

“The Committee, chaired by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, held deliberations on preliminary findings since the appointment of the Sole Administrator.

“In accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Committee engaged in a comprehensive session with Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to ascertain the current situation and ensure the House remains adequately informed in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.”

While giving update on the feat achieved by the House Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Rep. Bamidele Salam on the debt recovery, he said: “During the recess, the House announced the recovery of debts owed the Federal Government by various oil and gas companies on two separate occasions, with the latest being on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

“The House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) announced the recovery of an additional ₦11.49 billion from oil and gas companies owing outstanding payments to the Federal Government, bringing the committee’s total recoveries to over ₦61.5 billion.

“These recoveries are based on findings from the Auditor-General’s reports and data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

“The Committee had earlier announced the recovery of $14.2 million (₦21.4 billion) from four oil and gas companies on March 30, 2025, as part of its investigation into financial discrepancies within the sector.”

Speaking on other legislative priorities for the House, Rep. Rotimi assured that the other bills relating to the House’s Legislative Agenda “will receive expedited consideration, along with reports from various Standing and Ad-hoc Committees. These legislative activities are pivotal to delivering on the House’s commitment to responsive governance.”

He further assured that the House will on resumption “intensify its focus on oversight and compliance with legislative resolutions. Standing and Ad-hoc Committees will increase scrutiny of government performance and ensure accountability in public institutions.”

