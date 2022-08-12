Security challenges stretching military deployment, other resources ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that insurgency, banditry and kidnapping challenges faced by the country have stretched the utilization of security agencies and other resources.

Speaking at the launch of the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, he explained that due to the challenges, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) revised the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) which he in August 2016.

The newly launched management doctrine is aimed at bridging the gap created by the extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The NCMD, which was developed by the ONSA in coordination with relevant MDAs, would ensure greater success in tackling the national crises.

The President commended the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), his staff and members of the working group from various responder MDAs for the remarkable work in developing the doctrine.

He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts toward achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted him as saying:

‘‘This shows the renewed promise and commitment of this administration to managing crisis in the country.”

President Buhari urged ONSA to continue to play its coordinating role amongst crisis response stakeholders, to achieve greater success.

He also thanked the British Government for its collaboration in the development of the doctrine as well as the United States Government for its support, urging them to sustain the relationship.

The President recalled that at the inception of the administration, Nigeria was faced with multiple security challenges ranging from terrorism and kidnapping to armed banditry, ethnic militia attacks, oil theft, rape, gun running and various acts emanating from violent extremism.

He stated: ‘‘The emergence of the Boko Haram terrorist group, as well as bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria, considerably changed the country’s security situation leaving panic in the minds of the populace.

‘‘These and other security challenges confronting the nation tend to stretch the deployment of our security agencies, resources and national security apparatus.

‘‘Owing to the dynamics of these crises, the Office of the National Security Adviser revised the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) which I endorsed in August 2016.

‘‘Within this strategy are certain works streams which include the Prepare and Implement strands that seek to mitigate the impact of terrorist attacks by building resilience and redundancies to ensure continuity of business, and a framework for the mobilization of coordinated cross-government efforts respectively.





‘‘I am glad that the Office of the National Security Adviser has not relented in its efforts to implement the NACTEST by coordinating relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to develop the National Crisis Management Doctrine,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the NSA explained that work on the doctrine started in 2014 but was given impetus after the President endorsed the revised NACTEST, which has five work streams namely: Forestall, Secure, Identify, Prepare and Implement.

Further, Monguno said the NCMD, which is a subset of the NACTEST, fulfils the work streams to ‘Prepare’ and to ‘Implement.’

‘‘The doctrine provides a detailed methodology for national crises response, outlining how the various relevant MDAs should interact at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.

‘‘It is to be noted that the NCMD can be used to manage both malicious threats and civil emergencies owing to the general principles set out within it.’’

